Oakland County boy dies after getting out of home, climbing onto neighbor's pool

A 5-year-old Orion Township boy with special needs died Saturday after getting out of his house, Oakland County officials said in a news release.

The boy was able to climb onto a neighbor's above-ground pool cover, where he was later found, authorities said. Paramedics performed CPR, but the boy later died at a nearby hospital.

The boy's grandfather reported that the boy, who had tried to leave home before, had last been seen at 3:30 p.m. when the rear door to their home was found open.

The boy left wearing jeans and a sweatshirt but no jacket, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Temperatures at the time were around 37 degrees.

Authorities from the Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team, as well as two K-9 units and people from the Orion Township Fire Department searched woods as well as a nearby lake and swamp. High winds Saturday meant drones could not be used in the area.

The neighbor's pool cover had at least a foot of standing water on it, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. It is believed the boy gained access to the water using a ladder on the rear of the pool.

The determination of the boy's manner of death is pending, the sheriff's office said in a release.