Whitmer appoints new judge to Royal Oak, Berkley district court

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Andrew Kowalkowski Tuesday to be a judge in the 44th District Court in Royal Oak and Berkley, according to the state.

Kowalkowski currently is an administrative law examiner with the Michigan Department of State, according to a press release. Before that, he was an associate attorney at The Barone Defense Firm and Pierce, Farrell, Tafelski and Wells PLC and he worked at his own general practice law firm. He earned his bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and his law degree from Wayne State University.

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed to the 44th District Court bench by Governor Whitmer,” Kowalkowski said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing my civil service, now in the community that my family calls home. I promise to oversee a fair and equitable courtroom, ensuring equal access to justice for all who seek it.”

Kowalkowski was appointed to fill a partial term after Judge Jamie Wittenberg died of cancer in November. Kowalkowski's term runs through Jan. 1, 2025. He will have to run for reelection in November 2024 if he wishes to complete Wittenberg's term, which ends Jan. 1, 2029.

“Andrew will serve the people of Royal Oak and Berkley admirably,” Whitmer said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of legal experience to the bench, and I confident that he will uphold the rule of law and serve his community by ensuring equal justice for all.”