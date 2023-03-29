Man fatally stabbed father in Commerce Township, authorities say

A Commerce Township man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal stabbing of his father in the home they shared, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the residence in the 3400 block of Sutton Road around 1:15 p.m., officials said in a statement.

"Upon their arrival, deputies found the 22-year-old son who told them where in the home they could find the 76-year-old father," according to the release. "The father had been stabbed multiple times."

Township fire department paramedics tried to revive the older man but he was pronounced dead.

The son was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officials reported.

Other details were not released.

"A motive for the killing was not immediately known," investigators said Wednesday night.