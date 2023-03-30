Suspect accused of spending $14K after Oakland County ID theft

Oakland County officials are seeking tips to find a woman accused of stealing a Commerce Township resident's identity then racking up more than $14,000 in charges.

Detectives believe the suspect used the 26-year-old victim's information to open charge accounts at Helzberg Diamonds stores, one in Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi and another in Westland, in her name. She then fraudulently bought gold jewelry valued at $12,865 on Feb. 18 in Novi and two days later in Westland, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The suspect also is accused of using the stolen information to buy a cell phone from Verizon valued at more than $1,100 and gain a monthly service plan for about $175 a month, according to the release. She was unable to buy other goods at Saks and Victoria’s Secret.

"The victim notified detectives after she began receiving bills for the merchandise in the mail," the Sheriff's Office said. "It was not immediately known how the suspect was able to obtain the victim’s personal information."

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at (248) 858-4950.