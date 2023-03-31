1 'gravely' injured, 2 others hurt in Pontiac crash involving street racers

Three people were injured Thursday after two cars in a race crashed into a third that was doing donuts in a Pontiac intersection, police said.

One of the people was ejected from a car and is in grave condition at a hospital, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of East South Boulevard and Centerpoint Parkway, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 Ford Focus and a Nissan 350Z were racing on East South Boulevard. A 19-year-old Waterford Township man was driving the Ford and an 18-year-old Jackson man was behind the Nissan's steering wheel.

Police said the Ford struck a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in the intersection. The Nissan then crashed into the Dodge.

Investigators said a 24-year-old Saint Clair Shores man who was driving the Dodge was ejected. They also said the car was reported stolen from Toledo, Ohio and the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Nissan's driver and his passenger were taken to a hospital where they are listed in stable condition, according to officials. The Ford's driver was treated at the scene of the crash for minor injuries. All three of the injured were wearing seat belts, police said.

They said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but investigators believe all three drivers were reckless. The investigation is ongoing.

