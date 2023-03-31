Project to upgrade I-75 near Oakland-Genesee border to begin in May

A three-year project to upgrade Interstate 75 between Ortonville Road and Genesee County-Oakland County line is scheduled to begin in May, state officials said.

Under the $160 million project, crews for the Michigan Department of Transportation will resurface three lanes of the freeway in both directions, reconstruct shoulders, replace culverts, signs and guardrails as well as improve 11 bridges in the 15-mile stretch. Work on the bridges will include deck patching, some full deck replacements, painting, and repairs to both substructures repairs and superstructures.

In May, crews will build temporary crossovers on northbound and southbound I-75 as well as make repairs to the pavement and conduct bridge work, MDOT said. The work will be performed through late fall.

Next year, crews will mill and resurface northbound I-75 between Ortonville Road and the county line. During the work, two lanes of both directions will share the existing southbound roadway, according to the agency.

In 2025, the same type of work will be done on the southbound lanes of the freeway with traffic sharing the existing northbound roadway, officials said.

Lastly, the temporary crossovers and remaining miscellaneous work will be removed in 2026, MDOT said.

