Suspect in Birmingham carjacking arrested

A man who allegedly carjacked a 74-year-old in Birmingham Thursday night has been arrested, police said.

Officers were called at about 11:35 p.m. to the area of North Old Woodward Avenue and Hamilton Road for a report of a carjacking. They arrived and found the victim, a 74-year-old Troy man who told them he was a rideshare driver. He said he was assaulted and his vehicle was stolen, according to authorities.

The victim told officers he was parked on Old Woodward north of Hamilton when an unknown suspect opened his vehicle's door and attacked him. The suspect then pulled the driver out of the vehicle, got into the driver's seat and took off, heading north on Old Woodward.

Police said the victim told them he was not injured in the assault.

He also told officers that he had a second cell phone in the stolen vehicle. They used the device's "Find My Phone" app and tracked it to Lahser Road near Square Lake Road.

Officials broadcasted an alert to neighboring police departments. They said Bloomfield Township police officers located the car and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the suspect driver tried to flee but lost control of the vehicle and struck a guard rail.

Birmingham police officers arrived at the location and took the suspect into custody without incident.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez