OAKLAND COUNTY

Southfield police investigate Sunday shooting of Oak Park man

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Southfield police are looking for the suspect who shot and critically wounded a 30-year-old Oak Park man Sunday.

Officers were called at about 9 p.m. Sunday to the 28000 block of Fairfax Street near Greenfield Road and Catalpa Drive for a report of a person being shot.

They arrived and found the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police administered life-saving measures before he was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call the Southfield Police Department at (248)-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

