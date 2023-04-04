Wayne County deputies shoot man in Ferndale after he allegedly cut his GPS tether

Ferndale — A 25-year-old Ferndale man was shot by Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputies as they were trying to arrest him for allegedly cutting off his GPS tether, according to a spokesperson.

Deputies arrived at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 700 block of E. Webster Street in Ferndale after receiving an alert that the man had cut his GPS tether off, said Ed Foxworth III, director of communications at the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. The man was out on bail awaiting trial for assault and domestic violence, Foxworth said.

He had two knives and officers ordered him to drop them, Foxworth said. When he refused to stop, the deputies fired a stun gun at the man, but he continued moving toward the deputies, he said.

One of the deputies shot the 25-year-old twice, hitting him in the arm and the stomach, Foxworth said.

The man dropped to the ground, but continued to fight with officers, Foxworth said. He stabbed one deputy in the leg and injured another deputy's hand as they tried to arrest him.

Ferndale police arrived to assist Wayne County at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and transported the suspect to the hospital, Foxworth said.

The 25-year-old is in stable condition, as is the deputy who was stabbed in the leg. The deputy whose hand was hurt was treated at the hospital.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting, according to Ferndale police.

