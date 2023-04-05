Fake cop busted trying to pull over officer in Oakland County

An 18-year-old allegedly posing as a police officer Monday in a bid to conduct a traffic stop snagged the wrong mark — a real cop.

The teen who police say was impersonating an officer has been charged after he was caught trying to stop an off-duty officer in Rochester Hills, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. near M-59 and Crooks Road in Rochester Hills. The Waterford Township police officer reported someone driving a silver BMW with flashing red and blue lights, later identified as Christian Mansoor, positioned his vehicle behind hers in a bid to conduct a traffic stop, officials said in a statement.

Mansoor passed her near Dequindre and Hamlin Road, and she followed to confront him, according to release.

When the woman identified herself as a police officer and asked for his identification, Mansoor claimed he was a Detroit police officer from the 12th Precinct, investigators said.

She again asked for identification but the Macomb Township resident said he needed to retrieve it from his car, according to the release. Mansoor then returned to his car and drove away.

The off-duty officer followed him to a trailer park in Shelby Township but lost sight of his vehicle, the Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies later found the vehicle and Mansoor, who was switching license plates to another BMW he owned, according to the release. He was arrested after a short foot chase.

“Individuals that pose as police officers present a threat to the public and undermine legitimate law enforcement,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “Thankfully, this individual was caught and is being held accountable for this incident. But if you had a similar incident with this described automobile or this pictured individual, please contact us.”

Mansoor was arraigned Wednesday through 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills on a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public officer.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $5,000 bond, records show.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. May 3.