Police seek tips on missing Dryden Twp. teen with autism

A teen boy with autism is missing and Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help to find him.

Nathan John Baughman, 16, of Dryden Township was reported missing from his family's home Monday, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He may be wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants and black Under Armor running shoes.

Investigators said the teen left a note in his bed that said he was running away and discouraged anyone from trying to find him. His parents told detectives they last saw him in their home at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Nathan’s mother lives in Pontiac and his grandparents live in Waterford Township.

Officials said the boy does not have a history of running away and there was no indication that he intended to harm himself.

Police said they believe Nathan left his home on Joy Road on a black Schwinn mountain bike.

Anyone with information about Nathan's whereabouts should call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at (248) 858-4950, the Lapeer County Central Dispatch at (810) 667-0292 or the Dryden Township Police Department at (810) 796-2271.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez