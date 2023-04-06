Madison Heights school district employee accused of embezzlement fired

Mark Hicks

A Madison District Public Schools employee has been fired amid allegations of embezzlement, officials said Thursday.

Superintendent Patricia Perry on Monday "received information about the diversion of district funds for personal use by a district employee through their own admission," the district said in a statement to The Detroit News.

"This employee was terminated immediately by the superintendent, and all proper authorities were notified, including the Madison Heights Police Department."

The employee and the position weren't identified by the district.

The board of education finalized the firing during its regular meeting Monday night, according to the district release.

An online video of the meeting, which was held at Wilkinson Middle School, according to the agenda, showed the board spent more than an hour in closed session.

"The district will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in the handling of this situation," the district said Thursday. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to share additional details at this time."