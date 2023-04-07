Ferndale man shot by deputies charged with felonies

A 25-year-old Ferndale man shot by sheriff's deputies during his arrest this week was charged with felonies Friday in 43rd District Court.

The man, Andrew Harvey, remains hospitalized after the shooting. He is in stable condition, Ferndale Police said in a Friday press release.

Harvey allegedly charged Wayne County Sheriff's deputies with a knife as they tried to arrest him early Tuesday at a Webster Street home.

They had been alerted that the man had cut his GPS tether off, the Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies shot Harvey and "rendered life-saving measures" before he was transported to a local hospital. One deputy was left with a stab wound in the leg and another was injured in the hand, Ferndale police said.

Ferndale police arrived at the home at 9:33 a.m., after the shooting. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

Harvey was charged Friday with two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer causing injury, a felony punishable by up to four years in prison; one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony punishable by up to four years; and one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, a felony publishable by up to 10 years.

Bond was set at $250,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 17.

