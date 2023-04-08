Nordstrom at Novi mall reopens after bomb threat

Novi — Nordstrom at the 12 Oaks Mall reopened Saturday afternoon after a bomb threat, Police Chief Erick Zinser said.

Police responded to the store around 12:03 p.m. after the threat was called in over the telephone, Zinser said.

"The caller was demanding $2,000 in gift cards or else he was going to blow up the store," Zinser said. "Since then, we've not found any suspicious packages."

Police found nothing suspicious and said that the store was reopening shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Michigan State Police bomb-sniffing dogs helped Novi Police search the store Saturday afternoon. 12 Oaks Mall evacuated Nordstrom but the rest of the mall remained open, Zinser said.

Police are working on identifying the man who made the threat, Zinser said. They believe the incident is isolated to Nordstrom and there is no threat to public safety.

