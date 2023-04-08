Police: No confirmed shooter, no injuries 'at this time' at Great Lakes Crossing

Auburn Hills — Police say there is no "confirmed shooter" and no injuries after responding Saturday night to a report of an active shooter at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills.

"There was a report of an active shooter at Great Lakes Crossing Mall," the Auburn Hills Police Department said in a tweet posted shortly after 7 p.m. "There has been no confirmed shooter, there is no one injured at this time. Police personnel are on scene clearing the mall at this time."

The incident comes hours after 12 Oaks Mall in Novi, about 31 miles south of Auburn Hills, reopened after police responded to reports of bomb threats just after noon on Saturday.

Police found nothing suspicious and said that the store in Novi was reopening shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Great Lakes Crossing officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Come back to detroitnews.com for updates.

