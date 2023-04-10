Handcuffed young women in brawl Saturday at Great Lakes Crossing sought

Auburn Hills police are looking for two young women involved in a brawl Saturday at Great Lakes Crossing before an active shooter was reported at the mall.

Police were at the mall's food court at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a theft, according to authorities. A fight among a group of juveniles broke out and the officers intervened.

After the fight, officers handcuffed two juvenile females who were involved in the brawl.

At one point, an officer deployed his electric stun gun to subdue a combative person, officials said. Shortly after, an unknown person shouted "Shots fired!" Mall patrons in the area ran and people called 911 to report an active shooter and posted about the incident on social media.

Officers in the mall were overwhelmed by the large crowd running and called for backup.

Police searched the mall and confirmed no shots had been fired and no injuries were reported, they said.

During the confusion, the two young women who were in handcuffs fled from the mall and have not been located.

"These two females are not believed to be responsible for yelling 'shots fired,'" police said in a statement Monday. "However, we strongly urge them to contact the police department immediately. Contacting the police department will reduce any embarrassment that could take place during the investigation."

Anyone with information about the fight or the two handcuffed females should call the Auburn Hills PoliceDepartment at (248) 370-9444.

