MDOT to discuss I-75 traffic noise study in Oakland Co.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will hold a public open house Tuesday to discuss a $300,000 study that looked at noise on I-75 in Auburn Hills and Troy.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Troy Community Center, 500 W. Big Beaver Road, to get public input. The meeting will be in rooms 302 and 303. MDOT officials will make presentations at 5:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Residents who live near the freeway and between 13 Mile in Madison Heights and Adams Road in Troy as well as motorists who drive that stretch of I-75 will be able to ask questions and submit comments about a study conducted on traffic noise in the area, MDOT officials said.

The agency received a $300,000 state grant to conduct the study.

For those who are unable to attend the meeting, a pre-recorded presentation will be made available after Tuesday on the city of Troy's website. Comments may also be submitted online, via email to MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or by phone at (517) 335-4381.

