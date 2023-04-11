Whitmer kicks off road construction season; 7 major Metro Detroit projects loom

Novi — Drivers can expect to see plenty of orange barrels in Metro Detroit this summer as road construction season gets underway.

Two major projects will take place this weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation will shut down westbound Interstate 696 from Lahser Road to Interstate 275, a nine-mile stretch, and Interstate 96 from I-275 to Novi Road from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure will allow crews to do extensive repairs to the pothole-ridden pavement, said Brian Travis, construction engineer with the MDOT Oakland Transportation Service Center.

“We just ask drivers to be patient this weekend and know we are doing extensive repairs to the roadway that will hopefully make commuting through that stretch a lot easier going forward,” he said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hosted a Tuesday press conference at a construction site on I-96 in Novi to acknowledge the start of the construction season. She was joined by U.S. Reps. Haley Stevens, D-Birmingham, and Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, as well as a Canton commuter and an operating engineers instructor.

Whitmer highlighted the state's work along 12 miles of I-96, which includes building a part-time "flex route" between I-275 and Kent Lake Road. It will be Michigan's second flex route after the one on U.S.-24 north of Ann Arbor.

"This offers an extra lane during peak hours, easing traffic on busy commercial corridors like this one that carries over 150,000 drivers a single day," she said.

It is a $269 million project funded through the $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan bond sales program in 2020. MDOT plans to spend $780 million of the bond revenue this year, department spokesperson Jeff Cranson said.

Construction will take place across Metro Detroit this summer. MDOT has seven major projects planned for the region that will affect drivers and their commutes:

I-696 between Lahser Road to I-275 will be down to two lanes in both directions for the next couple of years.

I-96 between I-275 and Kent Lake Road will be down to two lanes in both directions for the next two years.

There will be construction on Woodward Avenue from Eight Mile to I-696 in both directions through the end of the year.

Construction is slated for Gratiot Avenue from 14 Mile to downtown Mount Clemens in both directions for two years.

There will be construction on U.S.-24 from Grand River Avenue to Eight Mile in both directions for two years.

There will be construction on Michigan Avenue from roughly Oakwood Boulevard in Dearborn to Greenfield Road in both directions through the end of this year.

I-275 from roughly Eureka Road to Five Mile will have two lanes open in each direction through the end of the year.

