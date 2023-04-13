Oakland County dad charged with involuntary manslaughter in son's drowning death

A Commerce Township man has been charged in connection with his son's drowning death in the bathtub.

John Brannon, 38, was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse in 52-1 District Court in Novi. His son, Charlie Brannon, died Dec. 10, 2021, during a bath after John Brannon allegedly left the room, according Child Protective Services records.

A CPS investigator was at the house after Charlie died, according to records. She saw pills sprawled on the countertop and microwave and noted that Brannon was slurring his speech, repeating himself and appeared to be falling asleep.

He told the investigator he stepped away from Charlie in the bathtub for 45 minutes, then he corrected himself to say 45 seconds, according to case records.

Another child in the home told the investigator he had seen needles in the home before and that Brannon had passed out and was taken to the hospital twice after using needles.

Brannon had not been arrested or arraigned as of Thursday afternoon.

