Man gets life for coworker's 2022 murder at GM's Orion Twp. plant

A man convicted of fatally beating a coworker last year at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township has been sentenced to life in prison.

Astrit Gjon Bushi, 49, was sentenced Thursday in Oakland County Circuit Court. A jury convicted him of first-degree murder in March, according to court records, for the beating death of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, in August 2022.

Investigators said Bushi, who is from Albania, and Robertson were co-workers at the plant. Both were employed by a cleaning service contracted by the GM.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were called to the factory at about 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2022, for a report of an altercation that resulted in one person being injured. They arrived and found Robertson unconscious and bleeding. Deputies and medics tried life-saving measures but were unable to revive him. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police found Bushi standing in the plant's loading dock area near Robertson’s body. They arrested him without incident.

