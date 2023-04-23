Southfield Police seek information on missing man with traumatic brain injury

The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 47-year-old man suffering from a traumatic brain injury.

Sultan Humaidan Faraj was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Lahser and Civic Center Drive, according to police.

Faraj is described as having a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a red sweater and gray pants. Faraj currently has no facial hair and is not believed to be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Faraj’s whereabouts is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.