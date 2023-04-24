Drivers stuck: WB I-96 closed at Milford Rd. until 5 a.m. after semi spills glue

The Detroit News

A semitractor-trailer crash on a stretch of westbound Interstate 96 near Milford Road in Oakland County created a sticky mess that is expected to keep the road closed through Tuesday morning.

The truck driver was traveling on I-96 near Lyon Township around 9:35 a.m. "when he allegedly was cut off by another driver and lost control of his truck," according to a preliminary investigation state police said on Twitter.

The crash caused glue the semi was carrying to spill on the freeway, Michigan State Police said.

"He veered right, hitting the metal barrier ... getting stuck on top of it."

Two tow trucks arrived to stabilize the vehicle and keep it from flipping over the barrier, MSP said.

As cleanup continued, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced westbound I-96 at Milford Road and its entrance ramp would remain closed until 5 a.m.