Oakland County 'pill mill' doc sentenced to 20 years for illegal drug distribution

An Oakland County physician was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison in connection with health care fraud and illegally distributing prescription drugs, including more than a million opioid pills, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan announced. David Jankowski, 63, also was ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Bernard Friedman to forfeit more than $35 million in proceeds and property as well as pay $5.2 million in restitution to Medicare.

Last summer, a jury found Jankowski guilty of 30 criminal counts, including conspiracies to unlawfully distribute controlled substances and health care fraud, the unlawful distribution of controlled substances and multiple counts of health care fraud.

The charges stemmed from operating Summit Medical Group, clinic formerly located in Dearborn Heights and Southfield.

Federal agents executed search and arrest warrants in June 2017.

Investigators alleged Jankowski, the owner, gave Summit the false appearance of a legitimate medical center when it "was a pill mill supplying narcotics to drug-seeking customers," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.Evidence presented at the trial showed Jankowski wrote medically unnecessary prescriptions for drugs such as Oxycontin, Oxycodone, morphine, hydrocodone and Xanax, according to the release.

He persuaded a patient to undergo unnecessary shoulder surgery in return for prescribing medically unnecessary controlled substances and offered prescriptions after receiving cash from recruiters who brought other patients to his practice, authorities reported.

"Trial testimony demonstrated that Jankowski issued or authorized the issuance of more than 1 million opioid pills to individuals outside the course of professional medical practice and for no legitimate medical purpose in exchange for compensation," officials said Wednesday.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony that Jankowski sent an unlicensed medical school graduate to perform home visits to Medicare beneficiaries and issue them prescriptions for controlled substances he pre-signed. Though not at the visits, the doctor had fraudulent claims submitted to Medicare as if he performed the services, according to the release.

Jankowski also was accused of luring patients by providing medically unnecessary controlled substances that were later diverted to the illicit street market. In return, he submitted bogus claims to Michigan auto insurance companies, private health care insurers, Medicare and Medicaid, investigators said.

The Bingham Farms resident, who suffers from chronic and significant health issues, was known as a "generous and caring husband, father, friend and doctor," said his attorney, A. Summer McKeivier, in a memorandum filed last month.

Seeking a sentence of eight years, McKeivier noted the physician "will not have the wherewithal or means to engage in further criminal conduct. Especially considering, Dr. Jankowski will never practice medicine, or hold a DEA registration to prescribe controlled substances again and will be excluded from billing health care benefit programs."

The attorney argued that despite the jury's verdict, Jankowski "maintains that he was doing what was best for his patients, and as such, he ... prescribed within the bounds of his professional medical practice."

The government painted a different picture in its memorandum last month seeking a sentence of close to 25 years. They described him as a "drug dealer with a lab coat" who prescribed potentially lethal combinations of controlled substances.

“Michigan communities have seen devastating losses relating to opioid overdoses in the last five years,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said Wednesday. “Doctors who illegally dispense powerful prescription drugs bear some of the responsibility for this harm to our community. We hope prosecutions like this one will stop medical professionals from abusing their positions by dealing drugs and stealing from insurance companies and taxpayers."

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General.

“By prescribing medically unnecessary prescription medications and defrauding health insurance programs, this defendant put vulnerable patients at risk and contributed to the high cost of medical care for all of us,” said James Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “Today’s sentence should serve as a warning to any medical professional willing to engage in this type of health care fraud that agents from the FBI and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General will work diligently and collaboratively to bring them to justice.”

Special Agent in Charge Mario Pinto added: “Medical providers who prescribe powerful controlled substances without regard for medical necessity and submit fraudulent claims for unnecessary services, place their patients at risk and waste valuable taxpayer dollars. We will continue to work diligently with our law enforcement partners to ensure that individuals who endanger patients through their prescribing practices and commit fraud against our federal health care programs are held accountable.”