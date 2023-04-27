Man, 47, missing since Sunday found dead in Southfield, police said

A 47-year-old man suffering from a traumatic brain injury who disappeared Sunday has been found dead, Southfield Police said.

Sultan Humaidan Faraj was found deceased Wednesday in Southfield, officials said in a statement.

"No foul play is suspected," they also said. "The investigation is ongoing."

On Sunday, police asked the public for help to find Faraj, who was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Lahser and Civic Center Drive.

Anyone with information about where Faraj was should the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.

