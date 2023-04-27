FBI won't recognize some of Michigan's new expungements for gun background checks
OAKLAND COUNTY

Man, 47, missing since Sunday found dead in Southfield, police said

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
A 47-year-old man suffering from a traumatic brain injury who disappeared Sunday has been found dead, Southfield Police said.

Sultan Humaidan Faraj was found deceased Wednesday in Southfield, officials said in a statement.

Sultan Humaidan Faraj

"No foul play is suspected," they also said. "The investigation is ongoing."

On Sunday, police asked the public for help to find Faraj, who was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Lahser and Civic Center Drive.

Anyone with information about where Faraj was should the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.

