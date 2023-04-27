Pontiac man charged after threatening to shoot up Bloomfield Twp. skating club

A Pontiac man accused of making threats against a well-known Bloomfield Township ice skating facility has been charged, police said Thursday.

Benjamin Denning, 38, was arraigned Wednesday in Bloomfield Hills' 48th District Court on a charge of malicious use of telecommunication services, a misdemeanor, court records and police said. A judge set his bond at $100,000 on this case and bond on a previous matter at $300,000.

Bloomfield Township police were called on April 18 about a threatening voicemail message left at the Detroit Skating Club on Denison Court near Franklin and West Square Lake roads. The caller identified himself as Benjamin Denning and threatened to shoot people, including any police officers who responded, with an AR-15.

Authorities learned Denning was wanted on an arrest warrant for another malicious use of telecommunication service charge issued in 2020 by the 48th District Court for inappropriate communications with the court's staff.

After the county prosecutor's office filed charges against Denning on Tuesday in connection with the latest incident, officers located and arrested him later that day.

The Detroit Skating Club, which dates back to the 1940s, has been the training facility for dozens of national and Olympic-level skaters, including Todd Eldredge, Tara Lipinski, Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

