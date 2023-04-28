Ex-Pontiac High substitute teacher gave THC edibles to student, police say

A substitute teacher at Pontiac High School is accused of giving THC edibles and THC vape cartridges to a student last month, officials said.

Detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

According to the sheriff's office, the high school's resource officer learned that a student brought THC edibles and vape cartridges into the high school in early March. THC is the chemical in marijuana that produces a high.

On March 17, school officials received information that the source of the edibles and vape cartridges was a long-term substitute art teacher at the building, police said.

They also said the teacher, a Pontiac resident, is no longer employed by the school district.

District officials did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

