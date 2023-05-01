4 arrested in Pontiac fatal shooting

Four people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting last weekend of a 22-year-old man in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The shooting was reported near Hammond and Nelson around 12:39 a.m. Saturday. Deputies called to the scene found Armani Terrell Baker's body in the front seat of a Ford Fusion in the street with its doors open, investigators said in a statement.

Baker had been shot multiple times, according to the release.

Later Saturday, authorities arrested two 18-year-old men, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old in connection with the incident. All four are from Pontiac.

The 18-year-olds are being held in the Oakland County Jail. The youths were being held in Children’s Village.

Detectives believe the motive for the shooting was robbery.

“Across this county and the country, it just seems there is less and less value placed on life,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “The tragic loss of a life as a result of a petty robbery is an example. We look forward to these four being held fully accountable for this senseless violent act.”