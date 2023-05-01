Metro Detroit voters set to consider school bond issues, tax plans in elections

Voters across Metro Detroit are set to vote Tuesday on a variety of ballot proposals, but most of them are focused on school improvement bond issues and Headlee override votes on school operating taxes.

Polls in select communities will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots must be returned to the local clerk's office before the polls close to be counted.

The largest ballot question is Utica Community Schools' $550 million school bond proposal to overhaul school buildings and athletic fields and purchase school buses. The proposal in Michigan's second largest district would also fund new technology equipment and prioritize safety improvements, such as removing the open concept design in many of the district's schools.

An evaluation of the Utica district, which has roughly 26,000 students and 44 buildings, found the district had $1.4 billion in needs but chose to develop the $550 million bond proposal to avoid tax increases, Superintendent Robert Monroe said. "We're well over a 50-year average of the age of our schools and some of them are just really getting close to nearing the end of their useful life," he said, adding that the property tax for bonds would not increase.

But some members of the Michigan Taxpayers Alliance have concerns, said Macomb Township Treasurer Leon Drolet.

"They target what the maximum amount of dollars they can get out of the residents," Drolet said. "They feel as long as they can say it's not an increase, it has a good chance of passing."

Utica is among three school bond proposals of $100 million or more in Metro Detroit, including those in the West Bloomfield and Northville districts, and seven bond issues overall in the region that voters are weighing in on.

School districts request bonds to improve facilities and try to stay competitive with the amenities and services offered by nearby districts, said Craig Thiel, research director at the Citizens Research Council of Michigan.

"You are always competing with the district next door for mobile students," Thiel said.

The Utica district is also seeking a Headlee override vote that would effectively lock in an 18 mill levy on nonhomestead properties, such as businesses, second homes and rental units. The district is asking voters to approve 20 mills. Under state law, the maximum rate is 18 mills.

The millage represents $41 million in annual funding to maintain academic programs and services.

Also in Macomb County, Fraser Public Schools is seeking a $59 million bond proposal over 25 years to remodel school buildings; install technology; build an addition to the high school stadium and buy school buses.

On ballot in Oakland County

In West Bloomfield, the district is seeking a $148 million bond issue for 10 years.

If approved, funding would go toward replacing two existing elementary schools at the Sheiko and Doherty campuses; building additions at other schools throughout the district; upgrading infrastructure at West Bloomfield High School and improving Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) and Career Technical Education (CTE) spaces as well as outdoor multi-activity spaces; and create dedicated early childhood space at both preschool-second grade school buildings.

Both elementary schools are over a half-century old and aren't built to serve preschool students, provide collaboration spaces or serve students with special needs, Superintendent Dania Bazzi said. The proposal would not raise the current bond millage of 6.15 mills, Bazzi said.

Some parents in Keego Harbor, which is part of the West Bloomfield district, are opposing the bond proposal

Many parents in Keego Harbor, which is in the West Bloomfield School District, are opposing the plan because a 2017 bond issue they thought would benefit their neighborhood school, Roosevelt Elementary, hasn't been used to fix the ceiling of Roosevelt, which collapsed in June 2022, causing its closure. Money to repair the original building are not included in this bond proposal, Bazzi said.

Berkley is seeking a 3.46 mill Headlee override millage for operating expenses, including police and fire, generating $2.55 million in the first year (2023).

On ballot in Wayne County

Residents in the Northville Public Schools district are being asked to approve a $134.4 million bond for 22 years to repair and upgrade school facilities. The district has residents in both Wayne and Oakland counties.

Airport Community Schools is seeking a $64 million bond issue over 26 years to build a performing arts center, gymnasium, and concessions buildings; build additions to and remodel the middle school building; install, equip and re-equip the middle school building for instructional technology; and improve and equip athletic fields and facilities.

Lincoln Park Public Schools asked voters to approve a Headlee override vote on the nonhomestead millage, setting it at 20 mills but having it fall to the state maximum of 18 mills over 20 years.

Wyandotte voters are being asked to approve an operating millage of 3 mills for 10 years in the Downriver community. It would raise approximately $1.78 million in its first year (2024).

laguilar@detroitnews.com