Oakland University rescinds COVID vaccine mandate

Oakland University has rescinded its requirement that all students, faculty and staff be vaccinated for COVID-19, joining other Michigan universities that have scaled back or eliminated their virus vaccination requirements.

The change, which school officials announced in late March and went into effect Monday, is based on declining infection rates and other factors. President Joe Biden has announced that the federal government's COVID emergency declaration ends May 11.

"The (university's) Executive Policy Group has decided to implement this change following a careful review of pandemic conditions across the region by the Infection Prevention and Control Committee," said the university in a March press release. "This work has revealed strong COVID-19 vaccination rates, as well as a declining number of infections, severe illnesses and deaths as a result of the pandemic."

The Rochester-based university, which has approximately 15,000 students, joins Michigan State University, which also lifted its mandate on Feb. 28.

"... As the pandemic continues to shift from an acute public health crisis to a personal health responsibility, MSU no longer will require the COVID-19 vaccination for students, staff and faculty, effective today," University Physician Michael Brown wrote in a Feb. 28 statement. "There still may be limited situations in which professional students and employees must be vaccinated due to the requirements of the hospitals and health care facilities where they work and study."

The University of Michigan in February changed its mandate to require only UM Ann Arbor students living in school housing to be vaccinated. Those students must submit proof of vaccination with the bivalent omicron booster and five routine childhood vaccinations by May 15, UM Chief Health Officer Robert Ernst said in a February statement.

“This puts us in line with the vast majority of Big Ten and peer institutions, and follows state requirements for K-12 students,” Ernst said. “Most students living on campus already have these childhood immunizations, and we will now be better prepared to respond in the event of an outbreak or exposure from one of these diseases."

The UM-Dearborn and UM-Flint strongly encourage, but do not require all students, faculty and staff be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination and boosters. Michigan Medicine, the university's health system, is maintaining its own policy for its students and employees.

"These revisions have been made following many careful deliberations,” UM President Santa Ono said in the February statement. “Given our community’s high level of COVID-19 vaccination, we can safely move our focus to students living in UM-Ann Arbor housing, most of whom will be new to the community this fall.”

Wayne State University in Detroit continues to require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated, according to its website.

The university "will be communicating our plan for fall in the coming week," Wayne State spokesman Matt Lockwood said in a Monday email.

Prior COVID vaccination requirements prompted the firings of hundreds of employees and thousands of suspensions or holds placed on the academic accounts of students who violated COVID vaccine and testing mandates at some of Michigan's largest universities in 2021.

