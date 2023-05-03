Body found inside burning car on Southfield Freeway near 8 Mile

A body was found Tuesday night in a car that was on fire on the Southfield Freeway near Eight Mile, Michigan State Police said.

Police are investigating.

Officials said troopers were called at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday to a location on northbound Southfield Freeway north of Eight Mile in Southfield for a report of a car blocking the middle lanes. While en route, they received reports the car was on fire.

Firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze, authorities said. They examined the vehicle and found a body inside.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the vehicle was speeding and crashed into the rear of a SMART bus.

Troopers spoke to the bus driver and he told them he saw multiple vehicles speeding on the freeway and believed they were racing when one of them struck his bus, officials said.

Investigators said they do not know the identity of the deceased and an autopsy is scheduled to be conducted Wednesday.

