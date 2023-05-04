Oakland Hills hires construction, architect firms to replace clubhouse lost in fire

The membership at storied Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township is getting close to breaking ground on a new clubhouse, more than a year after a massive fire destroyed its old one in February 2022.

Oakland Hills has hired Lansing-based Clark Construction Company and Southfield-based Neumann/Smith Architecture as it looks to build an updated replica of the historic 90,000-square-foot clubhouse that was built in 1922. Through the years, the club has hosted a who's who from the world of golf, politics, business and entertainment, according to a letter sent to the membership earlier this week.

Membership voted in December to approve spending $50 million on the rebuild, as part of the overall project which is expected to cost more than $80 million. That will cost each full member $42,137 in additional dues, or $165 per month spread out over at least 20 years.

According to the letter sent to membership by the Oakland Hills Country Club Final Design and Construction Committee, the club submitted an application for site-plan approval to the township on April 17. A hearing before the Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees is planned for mid-May, according to the letter. The township has a planning commission set for May 15 and a Board of Trustees design-review meeting set for May 17.

According to the letter, Oakland Hills expects the township review process to last two to three months.

"Every phase of the project tells a story, whether it is a reflection on the past, reasoning for the present, or a hope for the future," members of the design and construction committee said in the letter, which was emailed to members Tuesday. "While we have made great progress, there is still much more to do."

Oakland Hills also has hired an interior design firm and retained Hanse Golf Course Design, led by famed architect Gil Hanse, who recently completed a major $12.1 million restoration of the famous South Course. The clubhouse runs right up next to the first and 10th tees so additional landscaping will be needed from Hanse's firm. The opening tee box is now bordered by a giant hole, where the clubhouse once stood.

The approved $81.6 million project, covered in large part by insurance, is set to include $50.2 million for a clubhouse; $8.8 million for a new maintenance barn; $5.9 million for site work and excavating; $5.2 million for architect, engineer and design work; $4 million for clubhouse furnishings and equipment; $3.6 million for general-contractor overhead and insurance; $1.3 million to rebuild the first tee; $1 million to purchase the Hainer house (late Mike Hainer was a former club president) off Maple Road; and $556,000 for financing and builders insurance.

No exact timetable has been provided by Oakland Hills, a private club which has not publicly commented on the financial details of the project. The clubhouse likely won't be done until 2026 at the earliest.

The 2023 Michigan Amateur and 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur will be contested at Oakland Hills without a clubhouse.

Oakland Hills also is set to host the U.S. Open in 2034 and 2051, the U.S. Women's Open in 2031 and 2042, the U.S. Women's Amateur in 2029, the U.S. Girls' Junior Amateur in 2038 and U.S. Amateur in 2047.

"From ashes will come triumph," said John Bodenhamer, the United States Golf Association's chief championships officer. "It really is an amazing time of renewal, and we look forward to celebrating all of that and more with our partner at Oakland Hills Country Club. We look forward to making more memories."

On the morning of Feb. 17, 2022, a fire ripped through Oakland Hills' stately clubhouse, which was deemed a total loss by day's end. Many of the club's historic artifacts, including replica championship trophies, were salvaged by quick-acting staff members and local firefighters.

Oakland Hills, built by legendary architect Donald Ross in 1918 (the North Course opened in 1942), has hosted the U.S. Open six times, the PGA Championship three times, and the 2004 Ryder Cup, among other marquee events.

