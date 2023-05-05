Prosecutors dismiss charges against Oakland deputy who shot teen during traffic stop

All charges against a former Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy who shot a 16-year-old girl during a traffic stop have been dismissed after the first trial ended with a hung jury.

Deputy Christopher Cadotte was charged with careless discharge of a firearm after he shot a teenage girl during a traffic stop in March 2020. He was fired from the sheriff's office in May 2020, said Undersheriff Curtis Childs.

Cadotte had a jury trial in April, but it ended with a hung jury and the case returned to the pretrial state. Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor David Williams said his office determined they would not retry the case and dismissed the charges.

"After a hung jury, we review a case and evaluate all of the circumstances and decide whether another trial is a good use of public resources and is in the interests of justice," Williams said. "That's what we did here, and we determined that another trial was not in the public interest."

Cadotte shot Isabella Simpson after the vehicle she was in fled during a traffic stop, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

"The deputy positioned his car and the driver's vehicle moved forward. As he was exiting the vehicle, his gun discharged and struck a 16-year-old female resident of Pontiac, who was the passenger in the vehicle," a 2020 sheriff's office press release said.

Cadotte's attorney, Deanna Kelley, did not respond for comment. She said in 2020 the shooting was a "horrible accident."

Attorney Wolfgang Mueller, who was representing the Simpson family for a potential civil case, said the teen was struck in the collarbone. She has since recovered from the shooting, though Mueller said if the bullet had entered a few inches over, she might have died.

Mueller said the Simpson family resolved the case with the sheriff's office without filing a lawsuit.

