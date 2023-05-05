Finn? Eli? Misu? Help pick a name for the Detroit Zoo’s new otter

The Detroit Zoo has a new sea otter but one this is missing: A name.

Zoo officials have narrowed down possible names for the otter but are asking for the public's help to pick the winner. The finalists are: Finn, Eli, Kai, Hurley and Misu.

The male otter was found stranded in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, as a baby. Unable to live in the wild, he is now the zoo’s newest permanent resident.

Animal lovers can cast their vote for which pre-selected name they like best by donating at least $5 to the Detroit Zoological Society’s worldwide conservation efforts.

The names Eli and Kai come from the Chinook word for sea otter, “elakha.” Hurley is a traditional Irish surname meaning “sea tide,” Miso is a Miwok name meaning “ripple in the water,” and Finn is suggested, well, because he has fins.

Voting and donating can be done at https://bit.ly/3ns8RPK. Voting runs until May 19.