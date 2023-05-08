Compare security measures at Oxford schools before and after shooting

The security measures of the Oxford Community Schools came under scrutiny after the Nov. 30, 2021, mass shooting at the district's high school in which four students were killed and one teacher and six other students were wounded.

The Oxford school district has released a list of security measures that were in place before the shooting as well as upgrades that were made after the shooting.

Measures that were added after the shooting, according to district officials, are in italics.

Oxford district safety and security measures• Exterior doors are secured during school hours with designated building entry point(s).

• Aiphone video intercom system(s) are located at all building main entry doors.

• Alarm systems are placed on all buildings.

• The district issued identification badges for all staff.

• The School Gate Guardian system checks and issues badges for all building visitors.

• NIGHTLOCK interior door security.

• Shatter resistance 3M window film on windows with the most vulnerability.

• Armed district security personnel at middle and high school.

• District threat assessment and communication protocol.

• Use the GoGuardian software to detect online activity that indicates a risk of harm to others, suicide or self-harm.

• Armed private security guards at all school buildings.

• The installation of the Evolv weapons detection system at the middle and high schools.

• The installation of ZeroEyes, a "gun detection and situational awareness software" that works with existing digital security cameras, at the middle and high schools.

• The introduction of a weapons detection dog primarily serving the high school.

• The installation of Digital ID card readers at the high school.

•The installation of a mass notification system at high school.

• The installation of NIGHTLOCK door shades, which use blackout material that makes it difficult for outsiders or sunlight to see through.

• Introduction of Gaggle student surveillance software that monitors activity on student school accounts.Emergency preparedness• Emergency drill procedures for lockdown, fire, and tornado.

• Crisis/emergency plans.

• The establishment of Safety Committee meetings to assess and plan safety protocol.

• Enhanced ALICE Training on active shooter situations for all staff.

• The creation of door numbering on exterior doors for emergency responders.

Student support in schools • A districtwide OK2SAY campaign letting students and staff know they can submit tips on possible student or school safety threats.

• Increased number of social workers, psychologists, and family school liaisons throughout the district.

• Districtwide IB character education.

• Districtwide bully prevention programming (Olweus).• Youth assistance throughout the district.

• Counselors in the middle and high schools.

• Increased number of social workers, psychologists, and family school liaisons throughout the district. Oakland County Sheriff • Assigned site patrols

• Creation of a second district school resource officer.

• Presence at Oxford events

• The introduction of explosives and drug trained K9 throughout the district.

