Police kill suspect in Marriott hotel shooting that left one dead, one injured

Southfield — A jealous man with a rifle killed his ex-girlfriend and wounded her new boyfriend Monday morning as they walked out of a Southfield hotel before city police officers caught up with the suspect three hours later on a Detroit service drive and fatally shot him while he reached for his weapon, police officials said.

The suspect had tracked the victims to the Detroit Marriott Southfield on Northwestern Highway and lie in wait for them for hours in the parking lot before ambushing them as they exited the facility at about 9:24 a.m., Southfield police Chief Elvin Barren said.

"It appears the ex-boyfriend shot the new boyfriend," Barren said. "He was waiting for them in the hotel parking lot and shot both of them multiple times."

The victims were a 41-year-old female, who died, and her 41-year-old boyfriend, who is in critical condition, Barren said. Both were from Detroit. Barren said he was withholding the names of the suspect and both victims until their families could be notified.

After the shooting in the hotel parking lot, the suspect fled to his home in Warren, Barren said. Warren police set up a perimeter outside his house and eventually entered it with their SWAT team, but did not find the suspect at home, Barren said. Police learned that the suspect had switched vehicles, and were on the lookout for a black Camaro, Barren said.

"Our surveillance unit located the suspect at 7 Mile and the Lodge in Detroit," Barren said. "As we attempted to box him in, he opened the roof of his convertible and the officers could see him reaching for his assault rifle."

The officers fatally shot the suspect, at about 12:30 p.m., Barren said.

The Homicide Task Force, made up of Michigan State Police and Detroit Police detectives, are investigating the shooting, MSP's Second District tweeted Monday.

"MSP detectives will be leading the investigation and once complete it will go to the (Wayne County) prosecutor," the tweet said.

