Teacher to be sentenced in connection with Hazel Park Junior High threat

A teacher who said he found a note threatening to blow up the Hazel Park school where he worked but never reported it is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, pleaded guilty in March to making an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, a 1-year misdemeanor, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in 43rd District Court in Hazel Park at 11:30 a.m. to be sentenced.

Jacobs was charged with the crime in February. He was a social studies teacher at Hazel Park Junior High, but was fired, district officials said after he was charged.

Police said they arrested Jacobs after a threat was made against the junior high on Feb. 2, 2023.

After classes were dismissed, one of the building's staff members found a piece of paper with a message that said the school would be blown up the next day, officials said.

Police were called, and along with school staff, began investigating. They learned that a teacher at the school said he was aware of the threatening message but didn't report it to authorities. They also learned the teacher had put the note on display so that others would find it.

Investigators said they didn't have evidence proving Jacobs wrote the note but he was seen placing it on a desk by a door between classes when no students were around.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez