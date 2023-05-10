Volunteer assistant coach at Oakland Co. middle school accused of having sex with girl, 12

A volunteer assistant basketball coach at an Oakland County middle school is accused of having sex with a 12-year-old girl, according to federal court documents.

He also allegedly shared a recording of the act with others via social media, federal authorities said.

Daveughn Ryan Gray, 20, is accused of producing child pornography, distributing child pornography and possessing child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography, up to 20 years for its distribution and up to 20 years for possessing it.

FBI officials allege Gray had sex with the 12-year-old girl, a student at the middle school where he volunteered as an assistant basketball coach, in January. At the time of the alleged incident, Gray was 19.

A teacher at the school contacted the police on March 9, 2023, after learning the student had sex with an adult male, the complaint said. Officials didn't name the school.

Investigators said another student borrowed the victim's phone in January and discovered several videos and images of the victim engaged in sexual activity with a man. The student took a screenshot of one of the videos and shared it with others via Instagram. The group then showed the image to the teacher who called authorities.

Officials investigated and spoke to the victim. She told them that she and Gray met in January. Gray told her he was 15 and she told him she was 12, according to the victim.

She also said he later contacted her via Instagram and Snapchat. On Jan. 10 or Jan. 11, Gray contacted the girl while she was at a friend's for a sleepover and invited her to his home. He hired a rideshare to pick her up and take her back to her friend's house, the complaint said.

Federal investigators said Gray had sex with the girl at his home and recorded some of the activity with his cellphone.

They also said the victim told them Gray also tried to have sex with one of her friends.

Agents reviewed text messages that Gray sent to the victim in which he admitted to performing sexual acts with her and his desire to repeat them.

Investigators learned he was wanted on an arrest warrant issued in Romulus for embezzlement and larceny charges stemming from his employment with Amazon.

