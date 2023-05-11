Oxford parents group to discuss report on district's security

A parents group suing Oxford Community Schools over a 2021 deadly shooting at its high school plans to discuss Thursday a recent report on the district's security.

Change4Oxford officials said they will hold a 1:30 p.m. virtual news conference Thursday to speak about the 179-page report by Guidepost Solutions released Monday.

The report said the district's threat assessment teams only inquired about access to firearms involving troubled students half of the time after the November 2021 mass shooting and the school system needs to better filter reports of behavior.

School officials said Tuesday they would review the findings and recommendations “very carefully."

“We are going to be taking a very close look at it,” Vickie Markavitch, the district's superintendent, told the board of education during its regular meeting Tuesday. “It’s a dense report. It’s full of information. It’s got a lot to think about and many, many recommendations.”

Change4Oxford parents Lori Bourgeau and Andrea Jones in addition to other parents and students are scheduled to attend Thursday's virtual meeting, the group said.

In June 2022, the group announced it was filing a federal lawsuit against the school district on behalf of 20 students to force it to make changes in security following the Nov. 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School. Five months later, it said it planned to expand the suit into a class-action complaint to include every child in the 5,700-student district.

The suit does not seek monetary damages but is asking for a federal order to require Oxford Community Schools to enforce and update its safety procedures and protocols.

Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty on Oct. 24, 2022, to killing four classmates ― Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling ― and injuring a teacher and six other students at Oxford High School in the Nov. 30 shooting. Crumbley pleaded guilty to terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted murder, and 12 counts of felony firearm.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office is seeking a life sentence without the chance of parole for the teen. Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe has scheduled a July 27 hearing to determine whether he should not receive the sentence.

Ethan's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors accused them of "gross negligence" leading up to the murders. They face up to 15 years in prison.

In March, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled there was enough evidence for them to stand trial in Oakland County Circuit Court.

