Southfield chief says video refutes police brutality claims

Southfield — Hours after being discharged from a mental health facility, a 27-year-old man attacked a Southfield police officer and later ran head-first into a glass wall in his holding cell, according to a video released Thursday by authorities that they say disproves claims that the officers abused the suspect and left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said he released more than 12 minutes of video from officers' bodycams and surveillance cameras in the police detention area to counter accusations of police brutality being leveled at his officers in connection to an April 5 domestic battery run to the 24000 block of Mulberry in Southfield near Lahser and 10 Mile Roads.

Police were dispatched to the house at about 8 a.m. after someone dialed 911 to report that Clint Willis had assaulted his elderly mother and knocked her unconscious, Barren said. A second phone call reported that Willis had damaged a vehicle, the chief said.

Police didn't find out until later that Willis had been released hours earlier "from some type of mental health facility," the chief said during a press conference at Public Safety Headquarters.

The responders located Willis on a street not far from his home, Barren said as he played for reporters the video that starts with officers approaching the subject. A female officer tells Willis several times to take his hands out of his pockets.

Videos from two different angles show Willis suddenly lunge at the officer and swing his right fist. The blow caused a "severe laceration" to the officer's right eye, Barren said. A split-second after the attack, the officer's partner tackles Willis, and the two cops wrestle him to the ground and handcuff him. The officer's bodycam records blood from her wound dripping on her hands as she helps make the arrest.

Willis was transported to the Southfield Police detention area, located in the Public Safety facility on Evergreen.

What happened next is being characterized differently than what the video shows, Barren said.

On Tuesday, a group of attorneys — Michael Fortner, Caroletta Sprinkle, Randall Upshaw and Stephanie Carson — sent a press release to The Detroit News and other media outlets announcing that they'd filed a lawsuit on Willis' behalf claiming police were responsible for breaking their client's neck and leaving him paralyzed.

"A $20 million lawsuit has been filed against the Southfield Police Department for brutally beating Clint Willis, a 27-year-old African American man, entrusted with his care while in custody and causing critical injuries," the press release said.

"The man was able to walk into the police station without assistance," the emailed release said. "He was carried out on a stretcher and rushed to Providence Hospital a few hours later. The victim's neck was broken during the attack, prompting a need for emergency surgery. Willis is paralyzed from the neck down and is currently being treated in a rehabilitation center."

The release added: "The family is demanding a complete and thorough investigation by an outside agency and criminal prosecution of all officers involved."

No lawsuits involving Willis had been posted as of 3 p.m. Thursday on either the Oakland County Circuit Court website or the Pacer site that lists the federal court docket. Phone calls to the two media contacts listed on Willis' attorneys' press release and their law office were not returned.

During Thursday's press briefing, Barren said: "The video shows that these claims (about what happened while Willis was in the detention area) are not true."

Surveillance footage shows Willis being processed by guards from Allied Universal Security, which has a contract with the city to process and supervise suspects in the police lockup area until they can be transferred to the county jail or elsewhere.

On the video, Willis is inanimate at first, but as guards try to escort him into a cell, he begins to struggle.

"(The guards) get a supervisor, and Mr. Willis then squares off with the supervisor," Barren said. "At some point they use a minimal amount of force to drag him back to the cell, but he gets back up and comes through the door, and the (guards) can't close the door."

The guards finally are able to shove Willis into the cell and slam the door behind him — "at which time, Mr. Willis becomes agitated, goes to the rear of the cell and then runs headfirst into the (polycarbonate glass) wall," Barren said.

As three guards stand outside the closed cell door, Willis is seen walking toward the back wall, twisting his body and hurling himself headfirst into the glass wall before collapsing on the floor. After seeing the severity of the injury, the guards called for help, Barren said.

Southfield Fire Department emergency medical technicians responded, put a neck brace on Willis and took him to the hospital, the chief said.

During Thursday's press briefing, Barren also shared social media posts that claimed officers had abused Willis. Barren also said he'd heard the family had retained an attorney, and that a Sunday protest was planned.

"I put this video out because I wanted to be transparent and let everyone know exactly what happened," Barren said. "And if family and friends still want to protest, certainly protest — but you now have the information. You'll see no police brutality (on the video) ... and the injuries suffered by Mr. Willis were self-inflicted."

Barren said he left a telephone message with the Willis family that had not been returned.

The chief said the officer whose eye was cut is back on the job. "She's been promoted to detective," he said.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN