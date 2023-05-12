2 in deadly March 22 hit-and-run in Walled Lake charged

Two teens have been charged in connection with a March hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old Commerce Township girl and injured several others, officials said.

The 15-year-old driver of the vehicle that investigators believe caused the crash has been charged Friday with first-degree fleeing from a police officer, two counts of second-degree fleeing from a police officer and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a misdemeanor, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said the teen, who is from West Bloomfield, is not being named because he is a juvenile. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison for the first-degree fleeing charge.

His co-defendant, Gavin Anthony Kassab, 19, of Commerce Township, was also arraigned Friday in 52-1 District Court in Novi on the same charges. A magistrate set Kassab's bond at $250,000 and scheduled his next court date for May 24. If he posts bond, he must wear a GPS tether, submit to alcohol and random drug testing, and have no contact with the victim’s family or any witnesses in the case.

The crash happened at about 7:45 p.m. on March 22 near Maple and Decker in Walled Lake. A 2023 Jeep Gladiator ran a red light during a pursuit by police and collided with two vehicles.

The two people in the Jeep got out of the SUV and ran, officials said.

Walled Lake police officials requested the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office investigate the incident. Detectives identified the two people in the Jeep as the 15-year-old and Kassab.

On Friday, investigators said Kassab recorded the police chase with his cellphone held outside of the passenger window. They also said statements captured on the recording suggest Kassab encouraged the juvenile to flee.

One of the vehicles struck was a 2010 Honda Fit driven by a 51-year-old Commerce Township woman. Her two daughters, ages 10 and 13, were passengers in the vehicle.

Police said Friday the woman and the 10-year-old girl have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

The 13-year-old in the Honda was removed from the vehicle by paramedics and taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Her sister was ejected from the vehicle and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, the Sheriff's Office said. The mother was hospitalized in serious condition.

A 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was also struck in the crash. The Chevy was driven by a 43-year-old Commerce Township resident who had a 10-year-old passenger. Both wore seat belts and were treated and released.

And a fourth vehicle, a 2023 Cadillac STX, was stopped at the traffic light when struck by the Honda as it spun, police said. The driver, a 58-year-old Commerce Township woman, was treated and released.

