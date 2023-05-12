Oakland County health officer dead in alleged murder-suicide

Oakland County's top health official appears to have been killed Thursday in a murder-suicide, according to media reports.

Calandra Green, Oakland County Health Division's Health Officer, was found dead in her Pontiac home Thursday along with her husband, reports said.

"Family members went to the home and started to walk into the house," Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard told WDIV-TV (Ch. 4) Thursday. "It didn’t look right, and they smartly backed out and called 911. We immediately responded, made entry into the home, and found two individuals deceased. It appears that our female is the victim and a male individual was the perpetrator, but that’s still early."

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter confirmed Green's death in a statement Thursday.

"Our hearts are shattered at the news of the passing of our colleague and esteemed Health Officer Dr. Calandra Green," Coulter said in a statement. "Words cannot express how devastating this news is to our Oakland County family. Calandra was a beloved member of our team and a light to all who had the privilege to know and love her."

Coulter's statement did not mention when, where or how Green died.

WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported late Thursday that Green was identified as having died at her home in a case the Oakland County Sheriff's Office described as a homicide and suicide.

A Sheriff's Office representative did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday night.

Green was 50 and lived in Pontiac, public records show. The longtime health professional's public Facebook page also listed Green as living in the city with her husband.

Meanwhile, Coulter said North and South county health clinics would be closed Friday "to allow our employees time to grieve and seek support from each other and counselors as they process this devastating news.”

Coulter appointed Green as the first woman of color to serve as the county’s health officer in April 2022.

Last year, Green also led a county task force aimed at addressing the illness then known as monkeypox.

She joined the county as a public health nurse in August 2019.

As the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, Green became the Oakland County Health Division’s quality and process improvement supervisor, officials said in a statement Thursday.

Among her duties were serving as the COVID-19 school nurse liaison. She hired, trained and deployed 68 nurses to 28 public school districts and 125 private or charter schools, according to the release.

In May 2021, she became administrator of public health. Green developed and managed comprehensive countywide programs that included organizing and forming mental health response in the aftermath of the Oxford High School shooting.

When known as Calandra Anderson, she worked for McLaren Health Care in Pontiac from 2007-18. There, she rose from manager of patient care services to vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, Oakland County said.

From 1993-2007, she worked for North Oakland Medical Centers in Pontiac. She was manager of obstetrics and the neonatal intensive care unit from 2004-07.

Green held degrees from Oakland University, Baker College and Oakland Community College, the county said Thursday.

In 2021, Oakland University recognized Green with the Nightingale Award for Excellence in Community Nursing.