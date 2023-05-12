Federal judge allows some Oxford High School shooting lawsuits to move forward

A federal judge ruled on Friday that civil claims against an Oxford High school counselor and dean stemming from the 2021 deadly school attack can proceed, while claims against other six school officials are dismissed.

The mixed ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Mark A. Goldsmith means Shawn Hopkins, a counselor at the school, and Nicholas Ejak, the high school's dean of students, continue to face "state-created danger claims" made by multiple Oxford families and survivors of the Nov. 30, 2021 attack at the school that killed four students and injured seven others.

Goldsmith wrote in his opinion, "Based on their allegations, plaintiffs are entitled to proceed to discovery to learn what evidence supports their contention that Ejak and Hopkins’s failure to immediately address a known risk of danger rose to the level of conscience-shocking."

"There may be 'some cases in which a court could determine that a state actor's actions did not shock the conscience at the motion-to-dismiss stage,' however, 'this is not that case,'" Goldsmith wrote.

Claims against Oxford Community Schools also remain, Goldsmith said.

The ruling also means that claims are dropped against Pam Fine, the school district's restorative practices coordinator; teachers Jackie Kubina, Allison Karpinski and Becky Morgan; former superintendent Tim Throne; and former OHS principal Steven Wolf.

Attorney Ven Johnson, who represents several families and victims in this case, released a statement Friday praising the judge's decision to allow the case to move forward.

"This is monumental win for our clients who suffered unspeakable losses following the preventable and tragic shooting at Oxford High School," Johnson said. "We're one step closer to holding OCS and its employees accountable and proving in court they could have prevented this nightmare. This is also a significant victory in our fight against governmental immunity, and we'll continue to fight fiercely for our clients and the entire Oxford community."

Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to 24 criminal charges in the shooting deaths of four Oxford High School students and the wounding of six other students and a teacher.

The ruling comes in response to 10 lawsuits alleging the district failed to protect students and downplayed the threat Crumbley posed to the school.

Oxford students and their families allege in their lawsuits that the district took actions that created or increased the danger Crumbley posed to students and teachers.

Goldsmith said: "Plaintiffs allege that Hopkins and Ejak pushed E.C. closer to violent action by threatening to report his parents to CPS in the immediate future in E.C.'s presence. On the face of Plaintiffs' pleadings, the dean and counselor 'added fuel to the fire' by stating in front of E.C. that E.C.'s parent must comply with the school's directives at once, or else risk the serious consequences of being reported to law enforcement and potentially seeing their family broken apart."

"It is a 'reasonable inference' that statements made to family members in the intimate setting of a counselor's office on a sensitive subject like proper parental care could be emotionally charged enough to affect the participants' future actions," Goldsmith wrote.

"Plaintiffs have plausibly alleged that Hopkins and Ejak increased the risk that a mentally unstable teenager— suspected of harboring violent thoughts — would harm others when they threatened his parents with this imminent ultimatum in that teenager's presence," Goldsmith said.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each. A three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in March that there was enough evidence to send the parents to trial.

Oakland County Circuit Judge Mary Ellen Brennan in early March dismissed all Oxford governmental employees and entities from the civil lawsuits related to the shooting. Brennan determined the district and its employees had governmental immunity and could not be sued. Even if they were negligent, Brennan said legal precedent dictated that "no reasonable trier of fact could conclude that any of the conduct of any of the individual Oxford Defendants was 'the one most immediate, efficient, and direct cause of the injury or damage' to the Plaintiffs."

