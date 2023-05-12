Man held without bond in Pontiac fatal shooting

Pontiac — A 32-year-old man is being held without bond in connection with the fatal shooting this week of a 66-year-old victim amid an argument, Oakland County authorities announced Friday.

Maurice Sanders was arraigned Friday in Pontiac's 50th District Court on charges that include open murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a weapon, the Sheriff's Office said.

Judge Jeremy Bowie ordered Sanders held without bond and set a May 23 court date.

Sanders is charged in the death of Pontiac resident Wyatt Earp Gean on Monday, sheriff's officials said in a statement.

"On Monday shortly before 3 a.m., Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Whittemore St. on a report of shots fired," the release said. "Deputies arrived at a residence to find that Gean had been shot in the chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries during surgery."

Detectives linked the death to Sanders and arrested him within 11 hours of the shooting, which happened after an argument, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sanders has a criminal record dating to 2007 with convictions in Florida and Georgia on vehicle theft, drug possession, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon as well as fleeing from police, sheriff's officials said Friday.

