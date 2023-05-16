Troy school board OKs new middle school math curriculum

Despite pleas from student and parents to hold off on changes to middle school math, the Troy schools board of education approved a new curriculum that takes younger students off an accelerated path starting next school year.

The board approved the use of Illustrative Math 6-1, with one board member saying parents' concerns about teachers being overwhelmed by students with a wide range of abilities, instead of keeping some students on an accelerated track as the district does now, was reason enough to vote against the measure.

"Our community has spoken," Trustee Vital Anne said. "Our teachers will have their hands full with this curriculum with students of varying abilities. I am voting no."

The controversy centered around the elimination of a freshman honors English class and proposed changes to the district's middle school math curriculum and whether the changes mean fewer opportunities for more advanced students, which the parents allege.

Some Troy parents launched a campaign asking the Oakland County district to put the proposed changes on hold.

More than 40 people spoke against the proposal Tuesday night at a school board meeting, including several high school students and Troy parent Rocky Raczkowski, who has an elementary-age daughter in the district. The board was expected to vote on the proposal later Tuesday.

"I may be a Republican, but there are Democrats and vegetarians here. All kinds of people are against removing honors classes. Please pump the breaks on this," Raczkowski said.

Shivani Angadi, a sophomore at Troy High School, urged the board not to take away honors opportunities from high school students.

"These classes gave us more advanced opportunities than our parents had," Angadi said. "Removal of honors will ruin the reputation of Troy schools."

Parent Amy Luo called for data from the board to explain the proposed removal of an accelerated math course in middle school before eighth grade.

"What is your data?" Luo said. "Pause this. Parents will not give up on this."

Some parents believe the district is making the changes in response to a movement by public schools toward Diversity Equity and Inclusion or DEI.

"DEI, you believe in that right?" parent Carlo Toppi said. "If it's based on ability that in the DEI world would be wrong. No that must be defeated. Equity prevails."

Last week, a group of parents -- armed with PowerPoint presentations on accelerating students in math, charts explaining weighted Advanced Placement classes and research on nationwide curriculum changes -- organized a town hall decrying the proposed changes. They set up an online petition asking the Troy School District to better explain the proposals before the school board votes. More than 70 attended the session.

School officials in the affluent Oakland County district defended the changes, saying they come from regular reviews of curriculum and are based on how to best prepare students for future learning at high schools and universities.

Troy spokeswoman Kerry Birmingham said the honors class is being replaced with a new ninth-grade English course, researched and designed by teachers over the last two years and piloted at the district's two traditional high schools over the school year. The course would be required for all incoming ninth graders.

"It has gone very well. Students are more engaged, and our teachers report that the quality of their work has improved significantly," Birmingham said. "It's not a step back — it's a step to prepare them for the most challenging courses we have."

As for the changes in middle school math, which remove accelerated math opportunities before eighth grade, Birmingham said those are designed so students are better prepared for advanced mathematics in high school and beyond.

Eighth grade students would have the same opportunity as they do now to take Algebra 1, or they could choose a separate eighth grade math class, school officials said. The change in structure moves the timeline to select advanced math coursework to eighth grade.

"In addition to advancing to Algebra I, students will still have the opportunity to 'skip grades' of math through demonstrating mastery, as they do now," Birmingham said. "There will still be eighth-grade students taking geometry and high school students advancing through the curriculum as they choose."

Some parents wonder about the effect on teachers who could have classes with students with a wider range of abilities, and whether children with learning disabilities would be hurt if they struggle to keep up with high-performing peers.

The focus for many parents also has centered on the issue of tracking, a method used by most U.S. schools to provide differentiated courses in math that try to match students' abilities, based on test scores or prior coursework. Critics of tracking claim that it exacerbates educational inequality when students with learning disabilities struggle to keep up with high-performing peers or meet the needs of high-achieving students.

At the town hall, some parents said the district was embarking on a path of detracking, a term for putting students with varying abilities and academic achievement in the same classes.

A 2021 Brookings Institution study said more research is needed on detracking and that schools that have experimented with it have not yet produced results "strong enough to convince the mass of educators to abolish tracking."