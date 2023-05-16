Road-rage incident leads to ethnic intimidation, assault charges for Oakland County man

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday a 25-year-old man has been charged with ethnic intimidation and felonious assault in a road-rage incident in Southfield.

Alexander Gojcevic, a Farmington Hills resident who is White, allegedly yelled a racial slur at a 62-year-old Black man then stabbed him and slashed his tires on Sunday, the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

"We've seen a concerning increase in the number of racial and ethnic intimidation cases lately and I want our community members to know that behavior will not be tolerated in Oakland County," Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Tuesday. "All residents deserve to feel safe in their homes, in public and on our roads. Maliciously attacking another driver while yelling racial slurs is unacceptable and my office intends to hold this defendant, and anyone else who commits hate crimes, accountable."

Ethnic intimidation is a felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Felonious assault is punishable by up to four years in prison and a $2,000 fine.

Gojcevic also was charged with malicious destruction of property, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine, according to the release.