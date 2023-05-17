Madison Heights man who pointed laser at police helicopter arrested

A Madison Heights man who allegedly pointed a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter Tuesday could now face charges.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. in Madison Heights. A pilot and tactical flight officer were unharmed but shining a laser at an aircraft is a federal and state crime, said Lt. Michael Shaw of the Michigan State Police on Twitter.

The troopers determined that the laser came from an address in Madison Heights in the area of 26700 Osmun Street. MSP responded to the area and made contact with a male suspect who had a laser device on his person, MSP said in a Tweet.

The suspect, a 44-year-old man, was arrested and taken to MSP's Metro North Post. He was then processed and released pending prosecutor review, MSP announced in an update on Twitter Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported to Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and the Federal Aviation Administration and the investigation is ongoing, MSP said.

"It is a crime, both Federal and State, to point a laser at an aircraft," Shaw said on Twitter. "We are fortunate (that) no one was hurt or the aircraft didn’t crash in this incident."

hmackay@detroitnews.com