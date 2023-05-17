Rochester Hills man charged with threatening to shoot Macomb County judge

A Rochester Hills man has been charged with threatening to shoot a Macomb County judge, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Jamar Warren, 28, was charged with false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime after becoming disruptive during his Nov. 16 sentencing hearing for another case, according to a press release from the AG's office.

Warren was removed from the courtroom to continue the hearing in his jail cell via Zoom, where he allegedly threatened to shoot the judge, according to the press release. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

"Promising violence upon elected officials and officers of the court — those kinds of statements are threats of terror," AG Dana Nessel said in a statement. "Our department's Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit is specifically charged with handling these threats, and well equipped to pursue accountability for them."

