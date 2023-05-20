Police: 40-year-old woman shot to death at Royal Oak Township auto dealership

Detroit News

A 40-year-old woman from Sterling Heights was shot to death at a Royal Oak Township auto dealership Saturday morning and a man is in custody, Michigan State Police said.

The agency's Second District tweeted that the woman and man have a child in common and it appears the man was waiting for her at her workplace.

At about 8:40 a.m., police received reports of an active shooter at Legends Motors at Eight Mile and Wyoming and found the woman's body and several spent shotgun casings there, police said.

Troopers were told that the suspect had driven from the scene in a white Chevrolet Equinox, police said.

At about 9:45 a.m., a 43-year-old Oak Park man turned himself in to Detroit police in connection with the shooting and was arrested, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and will be submitted to the prosecutor for review, police said.