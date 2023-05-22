Part of EB I-96 closed Tuesday near Novi for emergency repairs

The Detroit News

Part of eastbound Interstate 96 is slated to close Tuesday in Oakland County, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

Starting at 9 a.m., the road will be reduced to one lane from Wixom to Beck to prepare for emergency repairs, the department reported.

Meanwhile, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, eastbound I-96 is closed from Wixom to Interstate 275. The closure is due to emergency drainage structure repairs.

All on-ramps are closed east of the site, MDOT said.

Traffic will be detoured from southbound Wixom to eastbound Grand River Avenue to northbound Novi Road to eastbound 12 Mile to southbound M-5 to eastbound Interstate 696.