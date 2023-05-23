Man charged with killing ex-girlfriend at Royal Oak Twp. car dealership

A 44-year-old man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend at the Royal Oak Township car dealership where she worked as their 10-year-old child watched from their mother's vehicle, prosecutors said.

Gregory Keyier-Deniro Davis allegedly followed the 40-year-old Sterling Heights woman into the parking lot of Legend Motors at West Eight Mile and Wyoming on Saturday morning and used his vehicle to block her vehicle in the lot, according to a press release from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. Prosecutors did not release the victim's name.

The woman got out of her vehicle and ran to get help, and Davis allegedly shot her once as she ran and once at close range with a 12 gauge semi-automatic shotgun, according to the press release. The gun had allegedly been taken from someone else.

Davis allegedly pointed the gun and shot at other people in the parking lot as well, according to the press release. Later Saturday he surrendered himself to police.

Michigan State Police received reports of an active shooter at about 8:40 a.m. at the car dealership, police said Saturday. Officers found the woman's body and several spent shotgun casings in the parking lot.

Davis is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felonious assault and four counts of felony firearm.

"This is a horrific and tragic incident," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. "Every month an average of 70 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner in this country. This event occurred in a place of business where other employees were just a few feet away. My office has charged this individual with first degree murder, the most serious charge under Michigan law, and we will vigorously prosecute this perpetrator for his alleged actions."

Davis was arraigned Tuesday in Oak Park's 45th District Court.

